Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Everbridge (EVBG)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.93. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $80.01.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $120,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,306 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,438 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,406,000 after buying an additional 121,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Everbridge by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,263,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Everbridge by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 700,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 241,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Everbridge by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 254,536 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

