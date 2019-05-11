Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 792,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 328,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of CBAY opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.77. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

