Banco Bradesco (BBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

BBD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $7,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $10,885,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 95,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 526.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

