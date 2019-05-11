BaaSid (BAAS) Hits Market Cap of $3.41 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $110,580.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00309190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00853084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00141149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,559,600,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.