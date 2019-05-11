Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.60 ($37.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.93 ($35.96).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €26.25 ($30.52) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.