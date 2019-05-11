Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPR. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.30 ($72.44) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.86 ($64.96).

Shares of SPR stock opened at €47.76 ($55.53) on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a 52 week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 52 week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

