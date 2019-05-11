Avidbank (AVBH) & Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avidbank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $45.30 million 3.12 $11.12 million N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.71 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 25.14% 12.24% 1.35% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 12.31% 5.09% 0.34%

Summary

Avidbank beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC  real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

