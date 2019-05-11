Autonio 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $128,407.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Autonio has a total market cap of $889,960.00 and $128,407.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00294248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00876921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00136650 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000939 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,678,324 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Exrates, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

