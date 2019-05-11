ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (ASHTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $79.77 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.