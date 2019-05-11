Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,313,000 after buying an additional 370,095 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,153,000 after buying an additional 70,647 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $71.18 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $559,852.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 5,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $431,549.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

