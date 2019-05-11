Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,550 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,927 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $88,739.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $4,316,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,529 shares in the company, valued at $48,202,581.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,694 shares of company stock worth $12,525,301 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $105.88 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

