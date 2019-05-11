Arion (ARION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Arion has a market cap of $68,294.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00293850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00877508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00135140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000933 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 10,322,959 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

