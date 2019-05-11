Ares Management (ARES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.48

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 82305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $224.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ares Management (ARES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.48” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/ares-management-ares-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-25-48.html.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.