Ardagh Group SA Declares Dividend of $0.14 (ARD)

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE ARD opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ardagh Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Ardagh Group worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

