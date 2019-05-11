Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,098. The stock has a market cap of $265.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 918,784 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

