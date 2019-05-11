Aqua Metals (AQMS) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AQMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 904.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.55%. Research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, Director Gayle J. Gibson acquired 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,738.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 30.2% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 165,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

