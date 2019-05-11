Approach Resources (AREX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million.

NASDAQ:AREX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Approach Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AREX shares. EuroPacific Canada lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Approach Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Approach Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Approach Resources worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

