Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.84.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.17. Applied Genetic Technologies had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 213,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 911,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,652 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

