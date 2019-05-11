AppFolio Inc (APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane Sells 2,500 Shares

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $233,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $233,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ida Kathleen Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $408,500.00.

APPF opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in AppFolio by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

