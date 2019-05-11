AP Are There: new era was Launched in by Transcontinental Railroad

EDITOR’S NOTE: The May 10, 1869, completion of the Transcontinental Railroad was a pivotal moment in the United States, ushering in a stage of progress and growth nationally.

The Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads’ presidents met in distant Promontory to mark the event, driving a spike that was last to connect their railroad lines.

The Baltimore Sun, relying on telegraphed dispatches by other towns and also The Associated Press, released the following article on the event and how it was celebrated across the U.S.. It first appeared on May 11, 1869.

The AP is currently reprinting it in honour of the Transcontinental Railroad anniversary.

___

COMPLETION OF THE PACIFIC RAILROAD. Official Announcement – Telegraphing that the Hammer Strokes – Congratulation and Rejoicing – Ringing of Bells and additional Demonstrations.

PROMONTORY SUMMIT. — To the Associated Press: The rail is set. The final spike is driven. The Pacific railroad track has been completed. The point of intersection is 1,086 kilometers 690 km east of Sacramento, and west of the Missouri river.

Central Pacific Railroad, LELAND STANFORD

___

May 10, NEW YORK. — The final spike at the Pacific railroad had been pushed today at five minutes past 3 o’clock P.M., New York time. San Francisco, Chicago, St. Louis, New Orleans, New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Plaister Cove, the conclusion of the cable, which were closely correlated with Promontory Point from telegraph, and the hammer strokes on the last spike were duly transmitted based on arrangement.

A hundred guns were fired in the City Hall Park, when the news was received in New York, and Mayor Hall offered a congratulatory message. A commemorative party had previously been held in Trinity Church, where a telegram forwarded by the Chamber of Commerce to the Chamber at San Francisco had been read, and also a speech delivered by Rev. Dr. Vinton.

After reading and prayer of parts of the Episcopal provider, the organ pealed and chimes rung because the congregation left the church. Flags on the city hall and on many buildings have been displayed in honour of the excellent occasion.

___

FREE TRADE AND THE PACIFIC RAILROAD.

A meeting of New York’s Free Trade League was held at Cooper Institute tonight where most of the dominant members of their organization were present. David Dudley Field called the assemblage to order, also Howard Potter presided. William Cullen Bryant and Edward Atkinson delivered addresses, along with the resolution was adopted:

“Resolved, That from the opening of this excellent Pacific railroad now, connecting New York and San Francisco, we recognize a pledge, not just for a single country, one constitution and one fate, but with a due regard to the revenue, for the freest kind of trade with all countries and continents.”

___

RINGING THE BELLS

May 10, philadelphia. — In 2:30 o’clock P.M. precisely, Philadelphia time, the news was received of the driving of the last spike of the Pacific railroad. Word was sent to the mayor, and also in a couple of moments the bells at the a variety of fire stations and Independence Hall had been rung, drawing audiences that an overall alarm of fire was being rung. The people ascertained the reason of the ringing of their bells, and flags have been displayed. A large number of steam fire engines ranged with yelling whistles and carriage bells . Joy was expressed in every face at the completion of this great work of country. The abrupt flocking of the people to the State House reminded one of the reception of this news of the surrender of Lee’s army, if a scene was enacted.

___

May 10, chicago. — The party of the conclusion of the railroad link that is inter-ocean that is excellent now was the kind that took place in Chicago, and also probably in the West’s very successful affair. It’s completely impromptu, and therefore in making it a victory, nearly every man, woman and child in town did their part. The procession was unique in look and immense in span, the lowest quote placing down it at seven miles. During the moving of the procession, Vice President Colfax received the following dispatch:

— Hon. Schuyler Colfax, Vice President: The rails were connected today. The Annals of Benton is today a truth. Here is the way to India.

“G.M. DODGE,

“T.C. DURANT.”

This evening Vice President Colfax, Lieut. Governor Bross and many others addressed large audiences at Liberty Hall, where they spoke eloquently of the great era this day marks in the history of the country. Throughout the evening there was indulgence in temples illumination, &c.

___

There was great rejoicing over the event in which whistles, bells and cannon of locomotives were employed to give eclat.

In Buffalo, New York, a large gong was connected to the telegraph wire, also at 2:41 P.M. by the time of the town started to ring the hammer strokes. The Star-Spangled Banner was sung by the crowd, and jubilee speeches were created by the orators.

Omaha dispatches say that telegrams from Echo City report the troubles of this railroad laborers near Piedmont were amicably settled.

___

