ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.30.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

