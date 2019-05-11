ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) CMO Sells $141,797.16 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $141,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,664 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $131,590.88.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Allison Lowrie sold 7,640 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $127,740.80.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,626 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $118,736.82.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,619 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $118,170.69.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Allison Lowrie sold 7,618 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $118,307.54.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $121,275.56.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $123,872.14.

On Monday, March 11th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $121,733.78.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,639 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $125,203.21.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,648 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $126,115.52.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.00 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

