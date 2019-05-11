Andrea Electronics (ANDR) versus Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Andrea Electronics and Pointer Telocation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Pointer Telocation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pointer Telocation has a consensus price target of $16.36, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Pointer Telocation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Pointer Telocation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.47 million 1.79 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Pointer Telocation $77.79 million 1.58 $6.96 million $1.02 14.80

Pointer Telocation has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Pointer Telocation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -65.31% N/A -59.14% Pointer Telocation 8.91% 12.99% 9.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pointer Telocation beats Andrea Electronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio live recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio pro recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

