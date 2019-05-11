Andersons (ANDE) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $974.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.22. Andersons has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 227.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $77,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $28,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $238,853 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 46.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 217.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.