Analysts Set Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Target Price at $106.50

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $382,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $2,319,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,174,711. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.54. The company had a trading volume of 431,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,500. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

