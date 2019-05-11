Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Target Price at $47.63

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 725,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.44. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 183.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,349,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,741 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 57.3% during the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

