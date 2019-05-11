Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2019 Earnings (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $250.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $151.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

