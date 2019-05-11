Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to announce sales of $9.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.20 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $43.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.17 billion to $43.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $44.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.56 billion to $44.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $199,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 492,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $33,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,443,734 shares of company stock worth $100,145,966 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 51,969 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 38,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,707. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

