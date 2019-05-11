Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report sales of $204.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $205.30 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $223.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $796.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $800.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $906.97 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $950.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $64,397.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $169,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,367 shares of company stock worth $1,504,761 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.93. 432,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

