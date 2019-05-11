American Tower Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share (AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for American Tower in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Tower’s FY2020 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Tower to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.44.

AMT opened at $195.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. American Tower has a 52-week low of $134.87 and a 52-week high of $198.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $2,323,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $270,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,251. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

