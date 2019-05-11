American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $140,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

