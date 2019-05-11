American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stake Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $425,035,000 after buying an additional 1,521,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,925,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,206,000 after buying an additional 71,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,180,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,968,000 after buying an additional 125,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 117,297 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,849,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after buying an additional 737,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.79 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $315,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $82,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,706 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

