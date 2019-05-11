American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $315,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $2,754,210.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,706. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $425,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $425,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,664,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,924,000 after purchasing an additional 136,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,925,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,180,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,968,000 after purchasing an additional 125,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 4,894,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,788. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

