Amedisys Inc (AMED) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $524,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,611.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $171,549.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,040.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,393. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

