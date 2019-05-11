Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $1,889.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $966.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,075 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,483. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,181.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

