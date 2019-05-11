Altaba (AABA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altaba from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.
AABA stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. Altaba has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $82.45.
About Altaba
Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
