alstria office REIT (AOX) PT Set at €14.50 by HSBC

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOX. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.86 ($17.28).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €14.00 ($16.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.67. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €14.64 ($17.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

