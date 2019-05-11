Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $736,000 in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,135,000 after buying an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avangrid by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 177,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.08.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

