Alps Advisors Inc. Has $835,000 Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

TUP stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $487.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.60 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

