Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 929.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $1,323,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,113,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 422,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,939,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 651,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,605,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.