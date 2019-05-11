Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 157.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,626 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allstate by 8,063.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $189,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allstate by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,957,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Allstate by 120.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,115,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,096,000 after acquiring an additional 610,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allstate by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,123,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,428,000 after acquiring an additional 586,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.91.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $96.38 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

