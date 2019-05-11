Allergan (AGN) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allergan from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allergan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Allergan from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allergan to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allergan from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.52.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 108.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

