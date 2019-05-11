AirBoss of America (BOS) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BOS traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$9.89. 16,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,679. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$101.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.720000037894739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

