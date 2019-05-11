Agenus (AGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,474,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,751 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $2.66.
The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million.
AGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $386.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.96.
About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
