Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,474,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,751 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $2.66.

The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,360,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 92,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $386.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/agenus-agen-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-after-strong-earnings.html.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.