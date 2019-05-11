Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affiliated Managers’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's first-quarter 2019 results were hurt by lower revenues and fall in assets under management (AUM). The company remains well positioned for growth, based on successful partnerships, diverse product mix, focus on strengthening retail market operations and solid AUM balance. Moreover, its enhanced capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position. However, high debt levels will likely limit the company’s flexibility. Moreover, the presence of substantial intangible assets on its balance sheet remains a major concern as it might hurt financials.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.87 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of AMG opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $169.88.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

