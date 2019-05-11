Aeroports de Paris (AEOXF) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of AEOXF remained flat at $$173.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $173.15 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.