Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 445,663 Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,191.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

