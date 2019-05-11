Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

AYI opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

