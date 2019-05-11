AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 202.11% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are not at all dismayed by the relatively small revenues since there is no stocking for this direct shipment product and hospital formularies barely had an opportunity to meet during these five weeks. Management did note that among the five hospital formularies that did meet, all five have approved Dsuvia. Presently, the company knows of 41 more meetings by midyear. If approved, it will still take weeks to months for AcelRx’s Dsuvia reps to find time with these busy hospital/ASC healthcare practitioners (HCPs), REMS training to be completed (relatively brief however) and the product to be stocked. As many investors know, hospital launches are notoriously slow. However, the early signals are ahead of our expectations.””

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 1,577,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,109. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,721 shares of company stock worth $78,506. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.8% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,545,702 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 820.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 498,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.