AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ACRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 19,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $56,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $78,506. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 18.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

